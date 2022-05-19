type here...
Zionfelix replies to Minalyn's shades (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Zionfelix and girlfriend Minalyn in their love mood
Zionfelix and girlfriend Minalyn
Celebrated Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and his baby mama Minalyn are currently throwing indirect shots at each other on the internet after their break-up.

According to Instagram ghost blogger Tutugyagu online, Minalyn is older than the blogger and his family is not okay with that.

She further asserted in her IG post that Zion’s family has chosen his second baby mama Erica as their favourite and given the Yutuber the go-ahead to marry her instead of Minalyn.

Amidst the wild speculations of the breakup, Minalyn took to her IG page two days ago to punch Zion hard in the face by asserting that she was never in love with him.

She also claimed that she viewed their affair as comic relief because she never committed to it.

Apparently, Zionfelix has come across Mina’s shades and replied to her in an equal fold.

According to Zion, if Mina doesn’t want him anymore, there are enough ladies out there who desire him.

This message to Mina was passed through one of Daddy Lumba’s hit song(s) that was playing in the background of Zion’s video while he was happily singing along.

This back and further banter from Zion and Mina is not healthy and I will definitely one a can or worms in the near future.

    Source:GHpage

