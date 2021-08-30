- Advertisement -

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, well known as Zionfelix, has become a father of not just one baby but two children as his Italian-based girlfriend Erica Amoa has also welcomed a baby boy.

News of the baby’s arrival was announced by Erica who had earlier congratulated Zionfelix and his fiancée Mina Lawani, aka Minalyn Touch, on the birth of their baby girl.

The Gospel artiste further revealed the gender of her baby with Zionfelix as a boy christened as Felix Adomako Jnr.

An Instagram account with the handle @felix_adom_jnr has already been created for the baby who is yet to speak his first words.

Earlier, GHPage.com reported that Zionfelix and Minalyn have welcomed a baby girl. At the moment, her name is only given as Adepa.

The couple has also opened a new Instagram account for their daughter with the handle @pax_pam.

The drama surrounding the blogger and his two baby mama’s became rife in the media after a video of him putting a ring on a heavily pregnant Erica surfaced online.

The ceremony was described as “knocking” to signify that Zionfelix has acknowledged his pregnancy with Erica and his commitment to take care of the mother and the baby.

Around the same time, Minalyn was also said to be pregnant for him.

It was earlier rumoured that Zionfelix had tied the knot with his mistress after viral videos and photos of him putting a ring on Erica’s finger hit the internet.

Zionfelix vehemently debunked rumours.

“I am not married and I’ve never been married,” he said in a post sighted by GHPage.com on his social media pages.

Well, his ex-girlfriend Nana Frema is also reported to be heavily pregnant.

