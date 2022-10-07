type here...
Shatta Wale angrily blasts Zionfelix; says he writes the worst stories about...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale angrily blasts Zionfelix; says he writes the worst stories about him

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta Wale and Zionfelix
Shatta Wale (L) and Zionfelix
Celebrity blogger Zionfelix was among the people slammed by Shatta Wale when he appeared on Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana” on Thursday.

The dancehall musician called out industry gatekeepers including the likes of Andy Dosty, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, and Mark Okraku Mantey for trying to sabotage his career.

Shatta Wale indicated bemoaned that Zionfelix tops the list of bloggers who usually peddle falsehoods about him, adding that the blogger doesn’t respect his brand.

“As for that Zion guy, I don’t even want to hear about him. I know this because I am on the field. The whole of Ghana, he writes the worst stories about me. He doesn’t respect me and my hustle,” Shatta told the host, Paul Adom Otchere.

The Shatta Movement (SM) boss, who believes there is a calculated plan by the Ghanaian entertainment media to sabotage his image, intimated that the sector needs an overhauling as it’s dominated by unqualified and clueless individuals.

“I think the Ghanaian entertainment media needs to be detached from the general media fraternity because they are not professionals. Everybody just wakes up and he or she is a blogger. There is no qualification for such things.

“Presenters will sit in their studio and invite their friends to talk about things they know nothing about. The president should dissolve that sector and replace it with a new set of journalists,” he added.

    Source:GHPage

