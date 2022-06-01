type here...
Zionfelix’s baby mama Erica shades Mina after winning the blogger’s heart

By Armani Brooklyn
Recall that just about two weeks ago, it was reported in the media that Zionfelix’s family has Zionfelix and his known girlfriend, Mina Lawani aka Minalyn Touch, have gone their separate ways, according to the information from Instagram blogger Tutugyagu.

The report continued that Zion’s father actually texted Minalyn to call their relationship off which people believed could lead to their marriage.

Following the reports, the two lovers took to the internet to throw heavy shades at each other to indirectly confirm that they are no more together.

This automatically means that the blogger’s second baby mama, Erica Kyem can now have Zion for himself alone with no competition from Minalyn.

As we all know, Minalyn is very loud on social media as compared to Erica who is mostly quiet and minding her business.

A new post that has been spotted on Erica’s insta-story reads; “A barking dog can never beat a quiet lion” – To wit, despite all the aggressive tactics Minay used, she was able to defeat her.

Apparently, Erica is in a comfortable lead as compared to Mina whose dreams have been abruptly shattered when all seemed to be going well in the beginning.

    Source:GHpage

