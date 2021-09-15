Zionfelix’s baby mama, Minalyn flaunts her baby in new video

- Advertisement -

The popularly baby mama of celebrity blogger Zionfelix, Minayn has shown off her child for the first time in a new video shared online.

In a video sighted, the beautiful baby is sleeping in a baby’s cot with a Bible beside her. The cot has been nice decorated with carefully selected colours.

Though the face of the child didn’t show, she looks soo adorable seeing her in the cot.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The battle still runs on to see which mother eventually wins the heart of Zionfelix.

So far Mina seems to be in a comfortable lead regarding the battle for one man Zion with her rival Erica.

It seems it’s a smooth win for the celebrity make-up artiste even though Zion’s Italian-based baby mama is not slacking either.