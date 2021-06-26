- Advertisement -

Mina Lawani, the fiancée of celebrated Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has finally reacted to widespread reports that her partner is engaged to another woman.

Viral videos and pictures surfaced on Friday morning, showing Zionfelix exchanging marriage vows and putting a ring on the finger of a lady who has been identified as Erica in what appears to be a traditional wedding ceremony.

The closed-door event was witnessed by a handful of persons believed to be family members of the alleged couple.

Mina has publicly reacted to the development, 24 hours after the news broke, with a very emotional post on her official Instagram page.

The award-winning makeup artiste and CEO of Minalyn Touch, shared a video of herself looking as ravishing as always Saturday morning and indicated how bad she wants to address the issue but would remain silent and rather let God fight the battle for her.

“When a person is miserable in their life they will stop at nothing to try and make your life mirror theirs,” Mina captioned the clip jamming to a Nicki Minaj tune in the background.

“A lot has happened and as bad as I want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. I’ll rather let God fight the battle.

“I AM BLESSED!!! Nations will come to my light, and kings to the brightness of my dawn. Good morning world??,” she concluded.

According to reports, Zionfelix was rendering services to Erica who is based in Italy but travelled to Ghana to promote her Gospel songs. While working together, they became sexually involved and Erica got pregnant.

Zionfelix was subsequently forced to marry Erica in line with Ghanaian marriage tradition. The ceremony is reported to have secretly taken place in February this year

The report added that Erica decided to leak the videos after she learned of Zionfelix’s intention to marry his girlfriend in a move to destroy the relationship.

Zionfelix, whose real name is Felix Adomako Mensah, denies the reports.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com on the Instagram page of the blogger, he said: “I am not married and I’ve never been married.”