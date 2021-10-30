type here...
Zionfelix’s UK girlfriend releases their leaked audio & amorous chats

By Lizbeth Brown
zionfelix
Popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has been caught in another scandal just a few months after the Mina and Erica saga.

Zionfelix in less than two months saw his name on all the major blogs over the baby mama saga involving Mina and one Erica with whom he has kids with.

Just when we thought we have seen it all o the case of the blogger comes this new development that has got the internet buzzing.

In the latest reports, an alleged side chick of Zionfelix has released love conversations she had with the blogger.

Ready to go all out on and expose the blogger who seems to develop a passion for ‘removing pants’, the lady identified as Afia Adomah has splashed their amorous chats online.

According to the chat, the lady who resides in the United Kingdom reveals how she and the blogger made plans to meet in France for a sexual bout. Zion in the chat told the lady the number of rounds he wished to go with her in bed.

No long talks, read the chat below and have the feel of the naughtiness of the Blogger.

Read the conversation below;

No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.
No description available.

Meanwhile the lady, Afa Adomah has released unto social media the sex audio of herself and ZionFelix.

Source:GHPAGE

