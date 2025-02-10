type here...
Zoomlion CEO pledges to support Buz Stop Boys

By Kwasi Asamoah
Zoomlion CEO and Buz Stop Boys

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has pledged support for the Buz Stop Boyz, a sanitation-based youth voluntary group.

Speaking to his staff at a function, Dr. Agyepong promised to provide the youth-based sanitation enthusiasts with equipment to help them promote a cleaner environment.

The gesture reportedly recognises the Buz Stop Boys’ outstanding work over the years.

“We will support them, give them equipment and support them grow better. By next week, we will call them to give them the equipment,” he said.

After making this pledge, one of the staff informed him that they had already engaged them twice, but added they still needed more support.

In March 2024, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the leading waste management firm in the country, supported the Buz Stop Boys with both technical and logistical assistance.

The logistical support provided included a skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya) as well as an additional staff member, who joined them to clean parts of Accra.

Monday, February 10, 2025
