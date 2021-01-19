type here...
NAM1 was paying me GH¢10,000 monthly before the Menzgold drama started-Blakk Rasta

By RASHAD
Nana Appiah Mesnsah -Blakk Rasta
Nana Appiah Mesnsah -Blakk Rasta
Popularly known as Blakk Rasta, Abubakar Ahmed has made a name for himself as one of the legends on the radio in Ghana and one of the most valuable radio presenters ever.

It appears Blakk Rasta is more valuable than most people anticipated and was paid heavily when he joined Zylofon FM owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled businessman.

In a recent interview, Blakk Rasta has revealed he was being paid GH¢10,000 when he joined Zylofon FM.

However, he was paid GH¢10,000 for the first 3 months but it ceased when all the Menzgold drama started because NAM1 had no more ney to him and other colleagues at Zylofon FM.

Besides the huge amount of money, he was also given a brand new Mitsubishi Jeep which was registered in his name.

Blakk Rasta explained that was the main reason why his car was not seized by EOCO when others’ were confiscated.

Blakk Rasta further admitted he has not been paid over a year since Nana Appiah Mensah’s troubles started but he is still working at Zylofon FM because of how NAM1 treated him and the things he said to him during the heydays.

