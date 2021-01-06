Zylofon Media issues a statement in reaction to the masked man who threatened to kill Blakk Rasta

- Advertisement -

Following an attempt by an assailant to kill Blakk Rasta at Zylofon FM, Zylofon Media has issued a press statement in reaction to the attack.

The officials of the media company confirmed the incident in a statement released on January 6, 2021. The incident happened at 4 pm on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the masked man was shot with a licensed gun by the Head of Security after he tried to escape when the police arrived on the scene.

“This man first went to the station’s server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta.

“The police team upon arrival took the shot assailant away together with some staff of the station to help with investigations and has since taken charge of the premises to ensure the protection of life and property,” part of the statement read.

Read the full statement below;