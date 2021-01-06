type here...
GhPage News Zylofon Media issues a statement in reaction to the masked man who...
News

Zylofon Media issues a statement in reaction to the masked man who threatened to kill Blakk Rasta

By Mr. Tabernacle
Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta
- Advertisement -

Following an attempt by an assailant to kill Blakk Rasta at Zylofon FM, Zylofon Media has issued a press statement in reaction to the attack.

The officials of the media company confirmed the incident in a statement released on January 6, 2021. The incident happened at 4 pm on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the masked man was shot with a licensed gun by the Head of Security after he tried to escape when the police arrived on the scene.

“This man first went to the station’s server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta.

“The police team upon arrival took the shot assailant away together with some staff of the station to help with investigations and has since taken charge of the premises to ensure the protection of life and property,” part of the statement read.

Read the full statement below;

Zylofon-statement
Zylofon-statement
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News