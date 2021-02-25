Zylofon Music gifts 3 brand new customized cars to their artistes; fans left in shock

- Advertisement -

A new video and pictures seen online show Zylofon Music signees pulling up in new customized vehicles at the Zylofon Media premises for an interview.

The artistes, Obibini, Akiyana and Tiisha were scheduled for an interview with host Sammy Flex on the Showbiz Agenda show and they showed in grand style.

Obibini was captured cruising an expensive Porsche Panamera while singers Tiisha and Akiyana also drove in Mercedes Benz and BMW cars respectively.

Following their interview, the musicians were beaming with smiles as they stepped out of the Zylofon FM studios to the car park.

Meanwhile, the scenes from the Zylofon Media premises has triggered comments from aggrieved Menzgold customers who feel the monies used in getting these luxury cars could have used in paying them.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nonetheless, Nana Appiah Mensah otherwise known as NAM1 has proven that he still stands by ensuring that his signees live the best life and can fully concentrate on their craft.