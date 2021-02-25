type here...
GhPage Entertainment Zylofon Music gifts 3 brand new customized cars to their artistes; fans...
Entertainment

Zylofon Music gifts 3 brand new customized cars to their artistes; fans left in shock

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Zylofon Music artistes cars
Zylofon Music artistes cars
- Advertisement -

A new video and pictures seen online show Zylofon Music signees pulling up in new customized vehicles at the Zylofon Media premises for an interview.

The artistes, Obibini, Akiyana and Tiisha were scheduled for an interview with host Sammy Flex on the Showbiz Agenda show and they showed in grand style.

Obibini was captured cruising an expensive Porsche Panamera while singers Tiisha and Akiyana also drove in Mercedes Benz and BMW cars respectively.

Following their interview, the musicians were beaming with smiles as they stepped out of the Zylofon FM studios to the car park.

Meanwhile, the scenes from the Zylofon Media premises has triggered comments from aggrieved Menzgold customers who feel the monies used in getting these luxury cars could have used in paying them.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nonetheless, Nana Appiah Mensah otherwise known as NAM1 has proven that he still stands by ensuring that his signees live the best life and can fully concentrate on their craft.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
5.4mph
50 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News