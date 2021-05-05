Tiisha Bentil, popularly known in the showbiz arena as Tiisha has stormed social media with a hot and wild twerking video.

She’s trying to garner all the attention on social media to herself.

The Zylofon Music signee in the video, put her small but curvy and fine buttocks on display, showing her G-string panty to the camera whiles twerking on her mystery boyfriend who sprayed money on her.

The songstress danced to her own newly released song titled ‘True Mood’.

Her new song after its release has generated buzz on social media. The song is very controversial.

The title of the song though is ‘True Mood’, listening to it sends a different signal. It means otherwise.

You check out for yourself in the video below;