27-year-old man stabs and kills his 19-year-old girlfriend on her way home
27-year-old man stabs and kills his 19-year-old girlfriend on her way home

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa, in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend.

The tragic incident occurred on September 3, 2023, in Ha-Magidi village. The suspect had been on the run but was apprehended in the Waterberg District at Mokopane, Mahwelereng Zone 17, Polokwane, on September 19, 2023, by members of the Thohoyandou Task Team following a tip-off.

Police received a distress call on the night of the incident, reporting that a 19-year-old female victim had been stabbed.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found the victim receiving medical attention from Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Tragically, the young woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was later identified as Ridodzula Mudzanani, hailing from Mbaleni village.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had encountered her boyfriend while walking, and a short time later, she was heard screaming for help.

She had been stabbed with a sharp object, allegedly by her boyfriend, who subsequently fled the scene on foot. The couple had two children, and the motive behind the incident remains unknown.

A week after the incident, a male body was discovered, and the suspect’s identification documents were found nearby, suggesting that he was the deceased.

However, further investigation revealed that the deceased individual had his own identification in his pockets, leading authorities to conclude that the unknown body was not that of the suspect.

Through diligent and extensive investigations, the police were able to track down and arrest the suspect in Mahwelereng.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, emphasized that criminals will be pursued and brought to justice, regardless of how long it takes or how far they attempt to flee.

The suspect is expected to face charges of murder and will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in due course.

Source:GHPAGE

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
