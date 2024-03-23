Bukom Banku’s son Tilapia loses fight

- Advertisement -

“It is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the leftover can be picked from”. Yesterday, 22nd March 2024, Ghpage.com made a publication about Abu Tilapia, the son of Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku having a boxing match.

In a picture that was available at our news desk, Bukum Banku and his beautiful wife were neatly dressed and gently seated at Bukom Square in Accra.

Per the report that flew across social media platforms, they went there to support their son as he had a match.

Well, per reports gathered by Ghpage.com, Abubakar Kamoko (Tilapia) lost his final bout 5-0 last night.