Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

- Advertisement -

Faila Abdul Razak is a Ghanaian Chef who is embarking on a cooking marathon endeavour at the Hotel in Tamale, the northern part of the West African country.

Since Afua Asantewaa handed over the baton to her, Faila has been on the lips of every social media folk and Ghanaian with an acute number searching to find details into her life.

Well, we at ghpage.com is as usual coming to delve into the marital home of Chef Faila as we present to you, her husband.

RELATED STORY: Biography of Failatu Abdul-Razak: Age, husband, children, cookathon and career

Who is Faila Abdul Razak’s Husband?

According to data received by us, the name of Chef Faila’s husband and male figure and pillar behind her success is Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The two love birds got married on 1st November, 2020 at an event that was tagged an eyesore by attendees.

Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei is an enlisted military personnel who takes joy and pride in his work and love for his motherland, Ghana.

Does Chef Faila and Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei has a child?

According to sources, Faila Abdul Razak has a child but details about that is not privy to us and as such can’t confirm if she had the baby with Reginald, her husband.

RELATED STORY: “I’m doing this for my mother” – Faila Abdul Razak says in tears

Chef Faila Guinness World Record Cook-A-Thon

On the eve of the New Year in 2024, Failatu Abdul-Razak turned on the cooker to break the world record.

She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more.

Faila commenced her journey on Midnight Monday, 1st January 2025 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and is set to take it through to 5th January or more.

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher however a Ugandan chef by name, Mama D has unofficially surpassed that so the Tamale based chef must also break that.