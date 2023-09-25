Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor has once again done her thing after she shared a video with her boyfriend after enjoying themselves.

In the video which was shared on her personal Instagram page, Abena could be seen lying naked on her bed with the mystery man believed to be her boyfriend rubbing his hands on her backside.

Another video shows her sitting on top of the man but her action in the video showed she wasn’t just sitting but rather she was been chopped from the look of the video.

The video has raised a lot of concern in the comment section with some people calling for her head.

According to some netizens who have watched the video, Abena Korkor is gradually losing it and it is high time someone keeps her in check to avoid any serious thing in the future.

Some also believe that she is hiding behind Mental health and sharing those raunchy videos to avoid being prosecuted by the law.

The video has already gone viral but in case you are yet to see it we can’t post it here due to the site’s policy.

But you can click here to watch it.