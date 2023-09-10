type here...
“After planning to rape me, you’re still talking; your end has come” – OV replies Ayisha Modi in cryptic post

By Osei Emmanuel
Looks like the back and forth Okailey Verse, popularly called OV in the Showbiz space has with her former label is not dying anytime soon.

OV who was signed on the Burniton Music Group label owned by celebrated reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy until she was scooped out few years ago.

News surrounding her exit circulated nationwide but died down until recent when she sat with Kwaku Manu on his ‘aggressive show’

On the show, the ‘want me’ hitmaker made certain daring statements against her former boss and label which got Ayisha Modi, an estranged member of the label rise to the defense of Stonebwoy.

However, OV has come out to reply in a cryptic post sighted on her instagram story.

“After y’all planned to rape me??!! Because y’all insinuated I was lesbian”!! Keep talking. Your end has come” her cryptic post read.

She went ahead and used to opportunity to urge her fans to go stream her latest song dubbed ‘aluta’.

This post has got netizens talking as some claim it’s a reply and a jab to Ayisha Modi was went hard on her recently.

See her cryptic post below

"After planning to rape me, you're still talking; your end has come": OV replies Ayisha Modi in cryptic post

Source:GhPage

