A tragic and horrifying incident has shaken the community of Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipal area of the Ashanti Region, as an 18-year-old apprentice named Georgina Agyeman met a gruesome and untimely demise, suspected to be the result of a brutal gang rape.

According to reports, the young lady tragically lost her life during the harrowing ordeal of the alleged rape.

Her lifeless body was discovered in a distressing state, with her pants used to strangle her neck, her buttocks facing the sky, and her jeans trousers partially removed.

Disturbingly, bloodstains were found on her vagina and the floor of the uncompleted building where this horrifying incident took place, located in the Abenkyim suburb of Anwiankwanta.

Georgina Agyeman had been unable to return home after completing her work on a Friday evening.

Concerned family members and local residents initiated a search for her, which culminated in the tragic discovery of her lifeless body on a Saturday evening at approximately 4 p.m.

This shocking incident has left the community in a state of tension and fear, with many expressing concerns about the safety of women in the area, especially after sunset.

In the wake of this tragedy, the victim’s body was transported to the Bekwai Municipal Government Hospital for a forensic autopsy.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this horrific incident, leaving the community grappling with grief and anxiety.

https://t.me/Sikaofficialgh/3109