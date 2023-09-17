type here...
Broken hearted fetish priest inflict life threatening wounds on ex-girlfriend
By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Togbe Gadefia, a bitter and jealous fetish priest, could not accept the fact that his ex-girlfriend would be getting married to another man so he attacked and inflicted life-threatening machete wounds on her.

The bloody incident occurred at Asamankese in the Eastern region and the victim is currently hospitalized while the assailant turned himself in to the police.

25-year-old Rakia and Togbe Gadefia were lovers before she ended their relationship so she could wed a Muslim.

The jilted man, who resides in the Asamankese suburb of Krofoforomu, was very hurt and tried everything she could to win her sweetheart back, but to no avail.

On September 11, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., he laid ambush and attacked her with a machete after learning that the ex-lover was getting married this weekend to another man.

Gadefia had tried to cut off the victim’s head but she blocked it with her hand, resulting in the amputation of her forearm in the process.

Additionally, the attacker used the machete to cut off the ex-girlfriend’s patella (kneecap) before fleeing from the scene.

A passerby reportedly chanced on Rakia lying in a pool of blood and transported her to the Asamankese government hospital where she was stabilized before a referral for surgery at Koforidua’s Eastern Regional Hospital.

