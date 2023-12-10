Broken hearted level 100 student unalive herself after her boyfriend dumped her

A 100-level female student at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), has reportedly taken her own life.

Reports gathered states that the undergraduate student identified as Sarah Redemption was a student of Microbiology before the unfortunate incident.

The incident unfolded when the young student reportedly ingested an unknown poisonous substance, leading to the irreversible loss of her life.

Fellow students at the university rushed to her aid, attempting to neutralize the poison and stabilize her with palm oil, but their efforts proved futile.

At this time, the motive behind the distressing decision to end her life remains shrouded in mystery but sources alleged that she took her life because of a failed relationship with a young man.

A source identified as Bigbosco Wisdom said, “NSUK 100 level from department of microbiology commit suicide yesterday because of relationship issue.”

He further revealed that, “the remains of saratu redemption now leaves for her home town for burial”