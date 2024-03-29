type here...
Entertainment

Amerado angry with TGMA over 2024 nominations

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Amerado
It is that time of the year again for nominees for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards now Telecel Ghana Music Awards are announced and artists share this frustration.

Rapper Amerado has taken to Twitter now X to question organisers of the awards scheme on why they failed to nominate his song Kweku Ananse.

It is a known fact that Amerado’s Kweku Ananse song has been one of the most popular songs on the Airway with many people jamming to it.

That aside Amerado can’t come to terms with why this song of his couldn’t get a single nomination in this year’s award scheme.

He posted: “Dear @GHMusicAwards, Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?”

See screenshot below:

Despite the original song not being nominated, the remix with Fameye was nominated in the Best Collaboration Category.

Source:GhPage

