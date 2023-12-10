Decomposing body of young business woman found in her apartment

The decomposing body of a young woman identified as Fecit Faith Banfa, has been discovered in her residence in Abuja.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, after neighbours forced the door open following an unpleasant stench that was oozing from her apartment.

Details surrounding her death are still sketchy but some sources claimed the Plateau-born businesswoman was poisoned.

Banfa, the owner of a luxury spa and boutique was found d£ad several days after her friends tried reaching her on phone unsuccessfully.

Sources claimed a bottle of soft drink was found beside her decomposed body.

Banfa is said to be the only child of her late parents and had celebrated her birthday late last month.

Her body has been deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, friends and acquaintances have taken to Facebook to mourn her.