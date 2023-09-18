Total Wickedness! –  Father poisons his day-old baby girl to death because he wanted a baby boy

In a deeply tragic and disturbing incident, a 28-year-old man has made a chilling confession to the murder of his newborn baby girl, driven by the fact that he had anticipated the birth of a boy instead.

This heart-wrenching event unfolded in Doka Baici, situated in the Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, Nigeria, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The man, identified as Misbahu Salisu, confessed to poisoning his one-day-old baby daughter, committing a heinous act that has shocked the community and the nation.

The Kano State Hisbah Board apprehended Salisu on Friday in connection with this dreadful crime. Dr. Mujahid Aminudeen, the Deputy Commander General of Operations for the board, issued a statement providing details of the incident.

According to the statement, Salisu admitted to the board’s officers that he had administered a local insecticide called Otapiapia to the infant, leading to her untimely demise.

In a chilling twist, Salisu had also drugged the baby’s mother, Sa’ade, by serving her a cup of tea laced with sleeping tablets before carrying out this horrific act.

The statement went on to explain that Salisu had confessed to his actions, revealing that he had preferred a male child but was disappointed when his wife gave birth to a female baby. This sense of disappointment allegedly drove him to end the life of his innocent daughter.

Following his confession, Salisu was handed over to the police for further investigation and eventual prosecution.

In another recent and equally distressing report, a man lost his life due to a shocking and gruesome incident during a disagreement with his wife. The woman reportedly squeezed her husband’s testicles, leading to his death.

The incident took place in the Mosogar Community of Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta State, Nigeria.

The Delta Police Command arrested the woman in connection with this incident. According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, while the woman did not physically cut her husband’s testicles, she forcibly grasped and pulled on them during their altercation, causing immense harm.

The man tragically passed away during this violent encounter, leading to the arrest of his wife. The deceased man’s elder brother had filed a complaint with the police, and the woman was taken into custody after she had attempted to flee from the house sensing the severity of the situation.

These deeply distressing incidents underscore the importance of addressing issues related to domestic violence and the need for psychological support for individuals facing disappointment or stress.