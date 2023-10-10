type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFull leaked Obuasi atopa video - Watch
News

Full leaked Obuasi atopa video – Watch

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Full trending Obuasi atopa video

Apparently, Obuasi Poloo is a popular slayqueen in Obuasi and its environs hence she’s well known.

Apparently, the explicit video was first published on Snapchat by an anonymous user.

READ ALSO: Photos of the lady in leaked Obuasi atopa video

Trending Obuasi atopa video

As seen in the now-viral video, Obuasi Poloo was filmed herself enjoying intercourse with her boyfriend

In the middle of the video, she can be seen and moaning out of pleasure.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Rumours suggest that the video was allegedly leaked by one of her numerous lovers who got hold of her phone and realized that she was cheating on him.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Leaked 2 minutes Obuasi atopa video – Watch

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
0.6mph
75 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways