An appalling video of Ghanaian adults working themselves on TikTok live till they reached orgasm has received widespread condemnation from social media users.

The adults, comprising a man and woman, threw their morals to the dogs and played with their genitals on live camera during an intimate conversation among six people.

The game which kick-started as a usual late-night sex talk got intense to extreme heights as the participants began to masturbate in the full glare of hundreds of viewers.

A snippet of the clip which has since gone viral captures the moment the woman identified as Aduanahemaa is believed to be playing with her vagina and clitoris till she reaches orgasm.

Her assigned male partner is also seen beating his manhood till he cummed.

The two were tasked to prove they had reached climax with the lady inserting her finger in her vagina to scoop fluid out it while the man showed sperm spread all over his room floor.

This despicable act which was recorded by one of the viewers left many social media users jaw-dropped after the footage was shared extensively to other platforms.

Although such activities on TikTok are not new among some Ghanaian users, this recent one has received heightened attention due to the virality of the video.