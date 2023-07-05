type here...
Guy poisoned by friends at his birthday party; Video of him vomiting blood surfaces

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video that has gone viral for days sees a young guy profusely vomiting blood and almost dying as he struggled to draw his breath.

The Video has brought tears to the eyes of netizens who have come across it on various social media platforms.

The video as shared viral captured the guy in the company of his friends who took him to the hospital to get swift medical attention vomiting uncontrollably.

The young man was poisoned through his drink at his birthday party. Details about the incident as spread online has it that he was poisoned in the middle of the party when the party had reached a charging stage.

WATCH THE HEARTBREAKING VIDEO BELOW

Be careful out there. You are not loved as you think. The hate is real so you ought to protect your life with all seriousness and great caution to things that you put in your system.

    Source:GHPAGE

