News
News

I’ve tasted different kinds of manhoods because I’ve slept with uncountable men – Ama Official reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I've tasted different kinds of manhoods because I've slept with uncountable men - Ama Official reveals

According to the fresh SHS graduate, she enjoys sex a lot and as a result of that, she has slept with uncountable men.

Speaking in an interview which has now gone viral, Ama Official confessed that, due to her promiscuous lifestyle, she has had uncountable bedroom encounters with different men who possess all kinds of manhood sizes.

As publicly disclosed by Ama Official, she also enjoys licking a lot as compared to kissing.

She explained that she reaches Cloud 9 anytime a man uses his tongue to touch her clitoris.

Ama Official ended the interview by adding that she enjoys car sex a lot.

Watch the video below to know more…

Recall that recently, Ama Official made it into the headlines after her bedroom video with colleague content creator Kay Verli got leaked online.

It was reported by various news outlets that the video was leaked by Asantewaa

The issue is now at the court pending final judgment – But it has been wildly alleged online that Asantewaa and her brother Kay Verli are currently begging the judge presiding over the case behind closed doors to tamper justice with mercy.

Source:GHpage

