Kasoa: Electrician killed, eyes removed by unknown assailants
News

Kasoa: Electrician killed, eyes removed by unknown assailants

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:

In a gruesome incident in Kasoa New Market, the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, a 27-year-old electrician named James was brutally murdered, and his eyes were surgically removed by unidentified assailants.

Reports indicate that the assailants carried out the gruesome killing, leaving the victim’s lifeless body a hundred meters away from where it was later found in a wheelbarrow at dawn on Wednesday.

Residents in the area suspect that the removal of the victim’s eyes may be connected to ritualistic practices, which have left them in a state of fear and panic.

Upon being alerted to the incident, the police responded by visiting the crime scene, retrieving the body, and subsequently conveying it to the Police Mortuary.

The Chief of Awutu Oshimpo, Nai Okogyeaman Oshimpo, has called on the Central East Regional Police Command and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to address the escalating criminal activities in Kasoa New Market, which has raised concerns among the local community.

While the case has been reported to the Kasoa Police for investigation, no arrests have been made at the time of this report, as the investigation is ongoing.

Source:GHPAGE

