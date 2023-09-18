Lady turns into an Antelope after her madam knowingly forced her to eat it – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The editorial desk of GhPage.com has chanced on a rather bizarre video of a lady narrating her ordeal after eating the meat of an antelope.

According to the woman, Antelope is one animal she’s forbidden from eating. Her mother even cautioned her on that until her hunt for job led her into her current predicament.

Speaking on Kasapa Fm, she stated that she found a job at a restaurant where they cook and sell various foods and meet.

During discussions with her new boss, she made it clear to her new mistress that she doesn’t eat the said animal and that she may die if she eats it.

However, curiosity got the best part of her madam who wanted to know what will happen if she should taste the meat of the animal.

She added that her mother served her her usual daily meal and unbeknownst to her, the meat on top of the meal was that of an antelope.

“Did you die after eating it”, queried her mistress. This question according to her got her confused which made her to probe further until her mistress told her that the meat she just enjoyed was that of an antelope.

This action according to her was the genesis of her nightmare. She started feeling pains in her inner things which made her resort to multiple pain killers day and night.

Watch the video below