Lisa Sparks is an infamous adult entertainer who holds the enviable world record for sleeping with 919 men in 12 hours.

Wow! How did she do that?

Well, Lisa Sparks with the stage name [LisaSparkxxx] was able to accept the challenge to sleep with 919 men in just 12 hours.

On October 16, 2004, during the adult conference Eroticon 2004, in Warsaw, Poland, Lisa Sparks achieved an uncommon record.

The actress accepted the challenge as part of the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship, in which she was up against two other female competitors.

Lisa took first place in the tournament after having sex with 919 men over the course of 12 hours. The men were only granted 45 seconds with the actress in order to set the record.

She was up against a former world record holder who had sex with 759 men in a single day. Lisa Sparks won the competition that day after sleeping with 21 more men than the runner-up.

Prior to Sparks’ dubious milestone, Marianna Rokita, a Polish adult performer, held the record for sleeping with 759 men in one day.

Another adult actress, Klaudia Figura, previously held the record for sleeping with the most men in a single day, with 646.

Lisa Sparks has been married since 1995, despite having worked in the adult film industry for numerous years and starring in over 188 films.