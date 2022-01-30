Man Utd star Mason Greenwood hot as video drops of him forcing to have sex with girlfriend amidst wild allegations

- Advertisement -

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been called out by his girlfriend over emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend has shared graphic photos and videos of injuries she claims the Manchester United player inflicted on her.

Harriet Robson, a 20-year-old England striker, allegedly caused her a series of cuts and bruises, according to a series of gory images she posted on Instagram.

One image showed the WAG with a large gash on her top lip and blood pouring down her face and chin.

Others showed her with massive purple marks across her arms, legs, and hip, as well as a shot of her crying.

The model also shared a voice note from last year in which she was arguing with a man who threatened to attack her.

Manchester United stated that it was aware of the allegations but would not comment until ‘the facts have been established,’ while police stated that they are investigating.

Robson took to Instagram stories this morning to share images and videos of the alleged abuse she has endured.

The first video showed her with blood dripping down her chin and chest as a result of a large cut to her top lip.

‘To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me,’ she wrote.

It was followed by a photo of her right knee, which was covered in bruises as she sat on a sofa.

Mason Greenwood forcing his ex girlfriend to have sex with him recorded… this is genuinely sickening to hear

The following image showed her eyes welling up with tears and what appeared to be a black mark on the ceiling behind her.

A third image showed what appeared to be her hip, with a large purple bruise covering the joint.

She also posted a Snapchat photo of bruises on her left arm from her home in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Another mark was visible across the top of her left arm and shoulder in a final photograph.

Robson then shared a voice note dated October 22 of what sounded like a fight with a man.

