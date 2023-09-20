type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMarried woman confesses to having four other boyfriends who satisfy her needs
News

Married woman confesses to having four other boyfriends who satisfy her needs

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Married woman confesses to having four other boyfriends who satisfy her needs
- Advertisement -

A woman has opened up about her strange relationship, which has left many social media users baffled with her admission.


The lady insinuated she was not faithful to the love of her life as she had other men outside her marriage who took care of her.


Despite being married, she openly said she had sponsors who treated her well, perhaps too well than her husband.


“There is some sweetness and satisfaction from having a sponsor,” she happily told the interviewer with a broad smile.


The beautiful lady disclosed that four sponsors cared for her outside her marriage.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)


She praised them, saying they were too good and even sweeter than her husband, who was at home.


“I am married, I have a man, but besides that, I have four sponsors. You cannot live without a sponsor,” she added

The lady said she creates time for all five men, with the husband being the primary benefactor at home.

However, she can meet with her four other men when she steps outside, but each has his time with her.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways