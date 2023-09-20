Married woman confesses to having four other boyfriends who satisfy her needs

- Advertisement -

A woman has opened up about her strange relationship, which has left many social media users baffled with her admission.



The lady insinuated she was not faithful to the love of her life as she had other men outside her marriage who took care of her.



Despite being married, she openly said she had sponsors who treated her well, perhaps too well than her husband.



“There is some sweetness and satisfaction from having a sponsor,” she happily told the interviewer with a broad smile.



The beautiful lady disclosed that four sponsors cared for her outside her marriage.



She praised them, saying they were too good and even sweeter than her husband, who was at home.



“I am married, I have a man, but besides that, I have four sponsors. You cannot live without a sponsor,” she added

The lady said she creates time for all five men, with the husband being the primary benefactor at home.

However, she can meet with her four other men when she steps outside, but each has his time with her.