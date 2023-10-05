type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePictures of the Legon Level 200 in the leaked video splash on...
Lifestyle

Pictures of the Legon Level 200 in the leaked video splash on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young Legon level 200 student known as Dorcy has taken over social media trends following the release of her nude video.

Apparently, the explicit video was first published on Snapchat by an anonymous user.

As seen in the now-viral video, Dorcy filmed herself playing with her vajayjay.

In the middle of the video, she can be seen inserting her fingers into her vajayjay.

Rumours suggest that the video was allegedly leaked by one of her numerous lovers to whom she sent the video.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Click on this LINK to watch the video

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME PICTURES OF DORCY

According to sources, Dorcy is currently pursuing a course in humanities at the prestigious university.

As seen in new short clips, Dorcy first twerked in a bra and underwear and later went fully naked to dance for the receiver of the videos.

She told the receiver of the videos that she’s very bad at twerking hence he shouldn’t make a mockery out of her poor moves.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
4.2mph
75 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways