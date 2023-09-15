Popular Instagram influencer Mhiz Gold finally speaks as she cries bitterly after her nudes leaked

Mhiz Gold nude video – Popular Nigerian TikToker and IG influencer named Mhiz Gold has taken over social media trends after her nude video got leaked online.
Apparently, the video was first published on Twitter a few hours ago by an anonymous account.
It’s alleged that the person who shared the adult content is Mhiz Gold’s ex-lover.
Netizens who have come across the leaked tape have shared their 2 cents on the trending news on Twitter. below are some of the remarks;
Just as expected, Mhiz Gold has come out to react to the leaked tape of her knacking real hard. In the viral leaked video, Mhiz Gold is a beast as she received about 10 strokes in a microsecond. wow.
Well, she has come out bitterly crying on TikTok Live. The influencer who is now in a mess could be seen almost ‘dying’ as she couldn’t hold her tears while she murmured words.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW