How Samira Bawumia’s gory accident happened with one of her bodyguards dead revealed

Around 1 pm yesterday, a gory accident happened on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway as confirmed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

As confirmed, the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia was one of the accident victims.

The reports further suggest that there was one casualty.

The wife of the Vice President is reportedly doing well.

There is no immediate official comment/statement from the office of the wife of the Vice President.

The GNFS in a statement confirming the accident mentioned eight injured victims.

The accident happened at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam in the Ashanti Region.

The GNFS said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash and added that the eight victims suffered varying degrees of injuries.

It said the rescue team from Konongo Odumasi arrived at the crash scene at 1:12pm.

The collision involved a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GC-9094-21, Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number VR-2105-15, a Mercedes Benz C180 with registration number NR-1977-18, and a Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GE-7256-14.

It said out of the eight victims, four had already been rescued by the public and had been taken to the hospital when the GNFS team arrived.

How Samira Bawumia’s gory accident happened

The convoy of Second Lady Samira Bawumia was involved in a tragic accident yesterday, resulting in the loss of a member of her entourage.

The incident occurred while the Second Lady was returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the convoy, leading to the unfortunate demise of one of the Second Lady’s dedicated bodyguards.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

Despite the severity of the collision, Second Lady Samira Bawumia miraculously escaped unharmed.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political and social spheres, prompting an outpouring of condolences for the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a scene of chaos as emergency services rushed to the crash site to attend to the injured and manage the aftermath of the collision.

The specifics of how the accident occurred are currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the cause and any potential liabilities.

In the wake of the tragic incident, there has been an outpouring of support and sympathy from various quarters, with political leaders, colleagues, and citizens expressing their condolences to the Second Lady and the family of the deceased bodyguard.

The Ghana Police Service is expected to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, ensuring a transparent and unbiased assessment of the events that transpired.

This investigation will be crucial in understanding the factors contributing to the collision and determining any legal consequences.

As the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant, thoughts and prayers are extended to the grieving family, and the nation awaits further details on the investigation.