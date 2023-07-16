Six guys allegedly rape a 53-year-old woman to death on her farm

- Advertisement -

A 53-year-old woman, Mrs. Amarachi Nwanozie has been sent to her early grave after she was gang raped in Abia State.

The helpless woman was forced and raped while on the farm attending to her usual duties.

Her unclad corpse was found alongside her handset and a bundle of cassava stem in a bush close to her farm by the personnel of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Isiala Ngwa Community South Command.

Six suspects have been arrested for allegedly raping the old woman on the farm.

Mrs Nwanozie’s husband had earlier raised alarm about her disappearance on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023.

“She left for her farm earlier in the day at about 9 am, unfortunately, she didn’t return on time which raised suspicions about her whereabouts,” he said.

He subsequently reported the matter to the personnel of Amangwa Vigilante Service, Isiala Ngwa South Command who dispatched a team in search of the woman and a manhunt after suspected assailants.

After a thorough investigation, six suspects were arrested, interrogated and handed over to the Omoba Police division by the State Commandant of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Dr Daniel Iheadindueme.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the Isiala Ngwa Area Command headquarters. Meanwhile, her corpse has been deposited in the morgue.

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME PICTURES BELOW