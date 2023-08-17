type here...
Stephanie Benson goes raw and naked to mark 56th birthday (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Seductive Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson has once again fed the hungry eyes of her followers with a jaw dropping video to commemorate her 56th birthday.

The UK-based Ghanaian songstress turned to her Insta to deliver a sultry video to mark her 56 birthday on 17th August 2023. This according to her was how she was going to celebrate the day with her husband.

In the video, Stephanie Benson oiled her body and planted some petals on from her shoulders, cleavage and down to her mummy’s pot.

Stephanie Benson described the act as a guide to young couples and lovers who intend to add some spice to their already boring relationships.

The video triggered various forms of comments with some showing her love and others condemning her for such exotic act.

