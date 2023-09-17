type here...
Woman who divorced first husband, gets killed by new husband 6 months after

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:

In a sad turn of events, a woman who divorced her husband months ago to marry another man has been killed by the new husband just six months into the marriage and the reasons will shock you.

The Ugandan woman who was identified as Annah Awujo is believed to have been murdered by her husband, Arorwa Otube shortly after she returned from a relative’s funeral.

After she returned from the burial, the couple got into a heated argument, and the man attacked her to death before fleeing.

“When she returned, they had a bitter exchange. The cause of the murder is believed to be an accusation of infidelity. Domestic violence dominated throughout the period they were together.

Immaculate Alaso, a police spokesperson in Uganda’s Bukedi North is quoted to have said.

Police investigations have been launched into the incident.

