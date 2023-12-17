13 years old with this nyash? – Netizens reacts as Emmanuella displays her new body in new outfit – WATCH

- Advertisement -

One of the hot topics on the internet right now is “She is 13,” which started after a new video of well-known Nigerian teen actress, Emmanuella appeared online.

The 13-year-old comedian is gaining a lot of attention online after a video of her showing off her dance moves in a new dress was posted.

Emmanuella gained notoriety a few days ago when she was spotted driving a vehicle while dressed in her school uniform.

Different people had different reactions to the video. While some were shocked, others pointed out that she wasn’t old enough to legally drive.

But in a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, Emmanuella was seen wearing a long gown that showed too much of her skin on the other leg, and that was only the beginning.

Emmanuella was also shown in the video showcasing her curves while dancing and going so far as to indulge in catwalking. The majority of her breast cavity is also visible due to the clothing.

The video sparked a lot of discussion online, with many people saying that since she is still just 13 years old, we should be cautious.

Check out the video below.