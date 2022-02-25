- Advertisement -

At least 137 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 316 injured during the first day of the Russian invasion early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Russia’s military on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special military operation.

In a televised address on Thursday morning, Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine to lay down weapons and return to their homes.

He warned Ukraine that it would be blamed for any bloodshed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that its air attacks on Ukraine were not targeting cities and posed no threat to civilians but aimed solely at taking out Ukraine’s military.

But more than 100 fatalities have been reported.