14 Female Ghanaian celebrities with the most beautiful tattoos

People get tattoos for varying reasons. Celebrities are known to fancy body art for attention, as a form of self-expression, artistic freedom, and as a visual display of a personal narrative among other reasons.

With tattoos becoming fashionable today, we are tempted to showcase 14 female Ghanaians celebrities with the most eye-catching tattoos displayed on social media.

The list of stunning female stars includes Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere, Efia Odo, Moesha Boduong, Vivian Jil Lawrence, and Eazzy among others.

First among these celebrities is the evergreen ”goddess” Nadia Buari. Alhaji Sidiku Buari’s daughter and mother of four girls has an angel-like tattoo she calls Aidan on her back near her right shoulder.

2. Also on the list is the thick and curvaceous Moesha Boduong who also flaunts her tattoo on her left thigh.

3. The ever beautiful media personality, Serwaa Amihere has a tattoo at her back towards her right shoulder.

4. Veteran actress, Pascaline Edwards sports a winding tattoo running down towards her cleavage from her chest.

5. Former Lynx Entertainment signee Eazzy also has a tattoo on her right thigh.

6. Kumawood actress and rumoured girlfriend of the hilarious Lil Win, Sandra Sarfo Ababio has a cupid arrow tattooed on her back.

7. The vociferous Efia Odo has been seen displaying a lot of tattoos with the most visible ones; a fairy, on her back and another on her chest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQVyvwpTSG/

8. Single mother of two, Vivian Jil Lawrence has a beautiful tattoo on her right leg from her calf toward her shin.

9. Another Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa known to be young but trendy, has the inscription Young Legend on her right arm.

10. The controversy chasing Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has a number of tattoos with the most noticeable being a rose on her right arm.

11. The gorgeous actress, model, and video vixen, Salma Mumin, sports an intricate tattoo on her chest and left arm.

12. Priscilla Opoku Agyeman famously known as Ahuofe Patri has several tattoos with one close to her left rib.

13. Kafui Danku, actress and movie producer, is also seen on her gram with a vaguely appealing tattoo on her right arm.

14. Self-acclaimed queen of Ghanaian Highlife music, Sista Afia, also has an inscription on her right thigh.

These shots show and prove how popular body art is among Ghanaian celebrities.