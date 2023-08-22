15-year-old girl who scored 9As in WASSCE killed by stepmother after getting scholarship to study in UK

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Family of a 15-year-old Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, has been in mourning state over the sudden death of the young girl.

Young girl, who smashed the 2023 WAEC examination by scoring 9As in all her subjects, died after getting scholarship to study software engineering in the United kingdom, UK.

A flier showing her burial engagement was signed by one of the family, Sunday Ibe, who described her death as a painful one.

The death of the Chinecherem spread wildfire on the internet as many people alleged that the girl was poisoned by her stepmother.

A post on Facebook by one Ofoke Bright Ikenna reads, “An exceptionally brilliant girl child from Abia state has been k1LLed by her stepmother out of jealousy and envy. The stepmother has since confessed that she poisoned her to death.”