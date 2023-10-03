- Advertisement -

A 16 years old boy, identified as Benjamin, has faced a devastating loss after he played bet with money which he said was meant for his school fees.

Via his social media page, the young boy was seen attempting to convince the betting platform to return his money.

He shared a screenshot showing his initial message to the company. In response, Sportybet stated that individuals under 18 are prohibited from using their services and that lost money cannot be refunded.

After receiving Sportybet’s response, Benjamin continued to plead with them, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

He wrote, “Please Sporty man abeg, Oh my God. I’m 16. Please forgive me. It’s 30k”.