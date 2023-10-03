type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews16-year-old boy stakes bet with school fees and looses everything, begs for...
News

16-year-old boy stakes bet with school fees and looses everything, begs for refund

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A 16 years old boy, identified as Benjamin, has faced a devastating loss after he played bet with money which he said was meant for his school fees.

Via his social media page, the young boy was seen attempting to convince the betting platform to return his money.

He shared a screenshot showing his initial message to the company. In response, Sportybet stated that individuals under 18 are prohibited from using their services and that lost money cannot be refunded.

After receiving Sportybet’s response, Benjamin continued to plead with them, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

He wrote, “Please Sporty man abeg, Oh my God. I’m 16. Please forgive me. It’s 30k”.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways