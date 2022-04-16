- Advertisement -

A teenage boy from Nigeria has allegedly received a job offer to become the Senior Web Developer for an Italian-based company known as Flywallet.

John Oseni, 16, graduated from Command Day Secondary School in Akure. Before he completed, he had already enrolled in a Web Development training school.

However, grace found him two years after he had trained to become a programmer. He has been recruited by the establishment to work as a Blockchain Developer in its office in Rome.

Oseni shared photos on social media that seem to show him packing as he gets ready for his first flight ever.

He also shared his experience from when he was 14 years old and had only a 2GB RAM laptop to how Flywallet in Roma, Italy hired him as a Blockchain Developer.

He wrote: ”Like everyone will say, There is a first time for everything in Life, My first time entering a plane, Nobody expected such vast growth from me. Even my parents are surprised that it could come to this.

“Again I got into the tech space last year and thank God I’ve grown a little. In all what I wanna say is everyone can achieve more than this.

“My advice for everyone is Trust God, Trust the process, Pray always, learn new things everyday, Solve a problem and every other thing follows, All thanks to God, my parents, mentors and those who I’ve helped to the little I’ve gotten today, Once again God first.”