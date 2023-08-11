type here...
17 years old boy caught having sex with a pregnant dog

By Osei Emmanuel
Wonders they say shall never end. Haywire in Waaaa Adesu in the Amenfi East municipal assembly in the Western Region of Ghana as a 17 years old boy has been apprehended for allegedly having sex with a pregnant dog. This incident was reported on Oyerepa Fm on 10th August 2023.

According to reports circulating, the individual who is called Nana in the environ was caught by an unfortunate passer nu who happened to hear the screams of the dog coming from a public washroom.

The passerby raised the alarm which caught the attention of other community members who gathered at the scene in minutes. Nana was then apprehended and taken to the Wassa Akropong Hospital with the pregnant dog for further checkups.

At the hospital, it was found out that evidence of dog sperm was in his system suggesting that a sexual intercourse with the pregnant animal had taken place which has left the community in disbelief.

The dog’s owner which happens to be Nana’s landlady also spoke and said that, he dog has been having several miscarriages which goes on to confirm that, the act has happened multiple times and as the saying goes, his cup has been full.

