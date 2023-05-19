type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle18-year-old boy causes stir as he flaunts his two heavy mansions on...
Lifestyle

18-year-old boy causes stir as he flaunts his two heavy mansions on his birthday [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
boy flaunts his properties
- Advertisement -

A teenage birthday celebrant from Nigeria has stirred mixed reactions after he took to social media to showcase houses he has supposedly put up at a tender age.

Kennie – who just turned 18 years – took to TikTok to show off two completed detached properties built on the same land from the ground up.

In the later part of the video, one could also see his car parked in the compound of the new contemporary edifices.

The huge structures boast exquisite interiors and exteriors, with the young man’s name inscribed on the building’s doorstep.

Sharing the video, he congratulated himself on achieving such a great feat at his young age, writing, “Congrats to me at 18.”

Watch the video below

The video, which has garnered over 200k views on the platform, also depicted the various stages of the construction process until its completion.

Whiles many have joined him in the celebration of his new age and showered him with well-meaning messages tapping into his blessings, others have attributed his success at a young age to fraud.

Naysayer claim he used dubious means to acquire his wealth as some of them are over 20 years and do not even own a bicycle.

    TODAY

    Friday, May 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News