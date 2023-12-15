“1Gad for a reason”; Stonebwoy sells 30,000 seats for his Accra Sports Stadium show

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall act, Stonebwoy‘s highly anticipated BHIM/Ashaiman To The World concert slated at the Accra Sports Stadium is already a huge success as it has reportedly sold over 30,000 tickets.

This milestone was revealed on Accra 100.5 FM by Eugene Baah, and Akua Sonto on the Ayekoo Ayekoo’s midmorning show.

The event is set to take place on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium and promises to be a spectacular experience, with a star-studded lineup headlined by Jahmiel and 10tik of Jamaica and loads of our local favourites.

The 2023 Bhim Concert will also cap the 5th Dimension World Tour, which was premised on Stonebwoy’s hit-laden fifth studio album of the same name.