1xbet refuses to pay 2 Nigerian men 1,382,840ghc and 654,274ghc after they won

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
2 Nigerian bet punters have taken to social media specifically the X platform to vent their anger and sorrows at the betting platform called 1xbet for refusing to pay them their winnings of N93 million and N44 million respectively.

According to the men, the 1xbet claims a staff made a mistake with the odds therefore they cannot proceed payment and only refunded their stake back to them.

The two men however have asked the people of Nigeria to add their voices to the injustice being leveled against them.

They stated that they won their monies genuinely therefore are not responsible for any mistakes made by the company.

Reports has it that, the betting company which is the official sponsors of major brands has been reported bankrupt in countries such as Netherlands.

