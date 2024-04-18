type here...
“Car mu choppings” – Pained Abena Korkor goes deep and reveals how she nearly married Duncan Williams’ son

By Armani Brooklyn
Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has once again taken over social media trends after recounting some memorable moments she shared with Joel Duncan Williams, son of pastor Duncan Williams.

According to pained Abena Korkor, if not for hard luck, Joel would have been her husband.

As alleged by Abena, she was even accused of having intercourse with Joel in the car when he visited her at home and they played scrabble inside his car.

Abena Korkor further disclosed that her godly courtship with Joel came to an abrupt end after her infamous arrest.

The controversial socialite blamed unfavourable life conditions for her inability to marry Joel whom she dearly loved and cherished.

Watch the video below to know more…

