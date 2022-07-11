type here...
2 Men chop off a Taxi Driver’s head; Involve in an accident on their way to sell the head

By Mr. Tabernacle
Luck eluded 2 men who tried to flee after chopping off the head of a taxi driver as their car was involved in an accident on their way to sell the head.

The men, (names unknown) killed and chopped off the head of the driver in an attempt to sell it to a mallam for money rituals in Accra.

These men, according to reports have been apprehended by the police and are assisting in investigations.

According to a blow-by-blow report by a journalist on the grounds of the happening, the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 pm in the Ghana West Municipality. The case is now in the hands of the Weija District Police Command.

The video below gives the full detail of how this sad and chilling incident happened and the current state of the killers as well as the head of the victim.

